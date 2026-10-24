Australian woman sets record by doing 7,079 pull-ups in 24 hours

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Australian woman sets record by doing 7,079 pull-ups in 24 hours

34-year-old Australian Olivia Vinson broke the Guinness World Record for women by performing 7,079 pull-ups in 24 hours. She nearly doubled the previous result, drawing widespread attention for her immense physical endurance achievement.

Interestingly, the idea was initially suggested by Olivia's husband and coach. The fitness enthusiast initially laughed at the proposal, not believing that such a record could be broken. However, over time, she began to seriously consider the possibility of achieving this goal.

Olivia trained for three months to prepare for the challenge. But during the record attempt, she injured her biceps tendon and could not continue doing pull-ups, forcing her to cancel her plan. After recovering for several months, she returned to training and decided to accomplish her set goal.

"I was looking for an even bigger challenge for myself. My husband and coach suggested doing pull-ups for 24 hours. At first, I actually laughed when I heard this because I didn't believe I could pull it off. I saw that the record at the time was 4,081 and thought again that it was impossible. Then I did some math and concluded that maybe I could actually do it," Vinson told Guinness representatives.

For an ordinary person, doing thousands of pull-ups within 24 hours seems almost impossible. Olivia achieved a score far exceeding that result. The previous record was set in 2021 by Polish athlete Paula Gorlo, who completed 4,081 pull-ups.

On March 29–30 of this year, the 34-year-old Australian woman broke this record, managing a total of 7,079 pull-ups over 24 hours. This translates to an average of about five pull-ups every minute.

"When I started this challenge, I didn't truly believe it was possible to achieve such a result for myself. Now, this achievement is forcing me to reconsider my views on everything I thought I couldn't handle," Olivia said.

Her result demonstrates not only physical preparedness but also the importance of determination and patience. It is quite possible that Olivia Vinson will enter the Guinness World Records book again in the future.

Olivia VinsonGuinness World RecordsPull-ups
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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