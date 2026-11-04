Bogdan Guskov speaks about his plan to defeat former UFC champion Robert Whittaker

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Bogdan Guskov speaks about his plan to defeat former UFC champion Robert Whittaker

Renowned Uzbek mixed martial artist Bogdan Guskov is officially preparing for one of the biggest and most responsible challenges of his career. Our compatriot has commented for the first time on his next fight, officially announced by the world's most prestigious promotion, promising his fans a spectacular and intense knockout.

In the upcoming fight, Guskov will face one of the legendary stars of the UFC, former champion Robert Whittaker.

Main event in Sydney: Date and fight status

This important confrontation will be one of the main events of the international tournament:

  • Time and location: The bout will be organized at the "UFC Fight Night Sydney" tournament, which will take place on February 7, 2027, in Sydney, Australia;

  • Card position: The clash between Guskov and Whittaker will take place as the co-main event of the tournament, the second most important fight of the evening;

  • Opponent level: 35-year-old Australian Robert Whittaker is a former UFC middleweight champion and will be stepping into the octagon on his home turf.

"They love me for my spectacular fights": Guskov's plan

In an interview with the "Red Corner MMA" publication, the Uzbek athlete acknowledged the strengths of his upcoming opponent while openly stating his main goal:

  • Only a finish: "Of course, I will try to put on a spectacular fight. Fans love me for my spectacular fights. I am aiming to knock out my opponent," said Guskov;

  • Keys in the octagon: "Robert is a former champion! There are several keys to victory, but which one will actually work needs to be determined in the octagon," the Uzbek athlete concluded.

Bogdan Guskov's fight against the former division king is expected to be the most decisive bout for him to climb higher in the UFC rankings and potentially join the championship race.

Bogdan GuskovRobert WhittakerUFC Fight Night SydneyMMA
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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