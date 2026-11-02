Officially announced: When will the fight between Bogdan Guskov and Robert Whittaker take place?

The world's most prestigious mixed martial arts promotion, the UFC, has officially announced the next fight for Uzbek athlete Bogdan Guskov. Our representative will face the famous Australian star Robert Whittaker, a former UFC world champion in the middleweight division.

This uncompromising bout will take place on February 6, 2027, in Sydney, Australia, as part of the prestigious UFC Fight Night tournament in the light heavyweight division. Guskov will fight his opponent on his home turf, under the pressure of the local crowd.

Side-by-side competition in the rankings and the state of the weight class

The standing of both fighters in the promotion shows how important this clash is:

Ranking positions: While Bogdan Guskov currently holds the 10th spot in the UFC rankings, Whittaker occupies the 11th position, right behind him;

The value of victory: A win in this clash will serve as a huge springboard for Guskov to enter the top five in the light heavyweight division and move closer to the championship belt.

Who is the opponent? Robert Whittaker's career and recent fights

The 35-year-old Australian former world champion has extensive experience in the octagon, having recorded 28 wins and 9 losses in his professional career:

Successful debut in a new weight class: Whittaker made his light heavyweight debut on July 12 of this year against Nikita Krylov, finishing his opponent in the 1st round;

Recent trials: Prior to this victory, he had suffered losses to Reinier de Ridder and Khamzat Chimaev;

History of defeats: Two of his 9 career losses were against former champion Israel Adesanya.

For Bogdan Guskov, a victory over the former champion on the road could become one of the greatest achievements of his career.