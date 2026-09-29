Historic result from Akbar Djuraev: gold medal and several new records

·58·Sport
Historic result from Akbar Djuraev: gold medal and several new records

Uzbekistan weightlifter Akbar Djuraev has recorded another historic achievement at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games. Our compatriot won the gold medal with a total of 423 kilograms across two lifts.

Djuraev's performance was not limited to just winning the championship. During the competition, our athlete broke world and Asian records, concluding his participation in Aichi-Nagoya with several top results.

423 kilograms — a championship result

Akbar Djuraev demonstrated in practice that he is the strongest athlete in his weight category in weightlifting competitions.

Our compatriot recorded a total of 423 kilograms in the snatch and clean and jerk exercises. This figure secured him absolute victory in his weight class.

Thus, Djuraev added another gold medal to the delegation of Uzbekistan at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.

However, aside from the championship, his biggest highlight of the competition was related to records.

In the snatch — a new world record

Djuraev registered 197 kilograms in the snatch exercise, setting a new world record.

This figure became one of the brightest points of the athlete's performance in Aichi-Nagoya.

The 197-kilogram result not only played a crucial role in his fight for the championship, but also went down in history as a new world record in weightlifting.

Asian records also broken

Akbar Djuraev's records were not limited to the global result.

The Uzbek champion also managed to break Asian records in both the snatch and clean and jerk programs.

As a result, Djuraev concluded his participation in Aichi-Nagoya 2026 with several major achievements at once:

  • Asian Games gold medal;

  • 423 kilograms result across two lifts;

  • World record of 197 kilograms in the snatch;

  • Asian records in the snatch and clean and jerk.

Another gold for the Uzbekistan delegation

In Aichi-Nagoya, Uzbekistan athletes continue to fight for medals in various disciplines.

Akbar Djuraev's gold medal became another valuable prize for the country's delegation. However, the significance of this victory is not measured by the medal alone.

Because Djuraev adorned his championship with a world record and Asian records.

423 kilograms is a result sufficient for a gold medal. And 197 kilograms is the number that became a world record.

Thus, Akbar Djuraev not only demonstrated that he is peerless in his weight category at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, but also added another bright page to the history of Uzbek weightlifting.

Gold medal, world record, and Asian records — Akbar Djuraev's championship night in Aichi-Nagoya will go down in history with this trio.

Akbar DjuraevAichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Gamessnatch world recordAsian record
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Fazliddin Erkinboyev wins bronze medal in Aichi-NagoyaFazliddin Erkinboyev wins bronze medal in Aichi-NagoyaToday 12:13Shohruhkhon Bahtiyorov defeats opponent in the final to claim historic gold medalShohruhkhon Bahtiyorov defeats opponent in the final to claim historic gold medal27 September 16:37Ibodatxon Agojonova wins gold in the final, bringing Uzbekistan its 9th goldIbodatxon Agojonova wins gold in the final, bringing Uzbekistan its 9th gold27 September 16:34Arina Tanatmisheva succeeds in winning another silver medal in Aichi-NagoyaArina Tanatmisheva succeeds in winning another silver medal in Aichi-Nagoya26 September 12:53Akbar Djuraev sets a new world record in Aichi-NagoyaAkbar Djuraev sets a new world record in Aichi-NagoyaToday 12:095 golds, 16 medals in a single day: Uzbekistan’s golden fifth day at the Asian Games5 golds, 16 medals in a single day: Uzbekistan’s golden fifth day at the Asian Games24 September 18:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans