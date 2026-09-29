Historic result from Akbar Djuraev: gold medal and several new records

Uzbekistan weightlifter Akbar Djuraev has recorded another historic achievement at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games. Our compatriot won the gold medal with a total of 423 kilograms across two lifts.

Djuraev's performance was not limited to just winning the championship. During the competition, our athlete broke world and Asian records, concluding his participation in Aichi-Nagoya with several top results.

423 kilograms — a championship result

Akbar Djuraev demonstrated in practice that he is the strongest athlete in his weight category in weightlifting competitions.

Our compatriot recorded a total of 423 kilograms in the snatch and clean and jerk exercises. This figure secured him absolute victory in his weight class.

Thus, Djuraev added another gold medal to the delegation of Uzbekistan at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.

However, aside from the championship, his biggest highlight of the competition was related to records.

In the snatch — a new world record

Djuraev registered 197 kilograms in the snatch exercise, setting a new world record.

This figure became one of the brightest points of the athlete's performance in Aichi-Nagoya.

The 197-kilogram result not only played a crucial role in his fight for the championship, but also went down in history as a new world record in weightlifting.

Asian records also broken

Akbar Djuraev's records were not limited to the global result.

The Uzbek champion also managed to break Asian records in both the snatch and clean and jerk programs.

As a result, Djuraev concluded his participation in Aichi-Nagoya 2026 with several major achievements at once:

Asian Games gold medal;

423 kilograms result across two lifts;

World record of 197 kilograms in the snatch;

Asian records in the snatch and clean and jerk.

Another gold for the Uzbekistan delegation

In Aichi-Nagoya, Uzbekistan athletes continue to fight for medals in various disciplines.

Akbar Djuraev's gold medal became another valuable prize for the country's delegation. However, the significance of this victory is not measured by the medal alone.

Because Djuraev adorned his championship with a world record and Asian records.

423 kilograms is a result sufficient for a gold medal. And 197 kilograms is the number that became a world record.

Thus, Akbar Djuraev not only demonstrated that he is peerless in his weight category at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, but also added another bright page to the history of Uzbek weightlifting.

Gold medal, world record, and Asian records — Akbar Djuraev's championship night in Aichi-Nagoya will go down in history with this trio.