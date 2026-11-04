Robert Whittaker spoke about the fight against our compatriot Bogdan Guskov

Former UFC middleweight champion, famous Australian fighter Robert Whittaker shared his thoughts ahead of the important clash against Uzbekistan representative Bogdan Guskov. This exciting fight will take place on February 7, 2027, in Sydney, Australia, as part of the UFC Fight Night 298 tournament in the light heavyweight division.

Return to Sydney after a 10-year hiatus

Whittaker noted that he has not stepped into the octagon in his hometown of Sydney for over 10 years. He emphasized that his last fight in this city coincided with the period when he was transitioning to the middleweight division:

«All my friends, family, and fans will be at the tournament. I will put on a real show for you!» — Robert Whittaker

Why Bogdan Guskov? Assessment of the opponent

The Australian former champion revealed that the organizers had initially considered several other candidates for this fight, but for various reasons, they refused to step into the octagon. Only our compatriot Bogdan Guskov did not hesitate to accept the offer to fly to Sydney and face the former champion.

In his podcast, Whittaker highly praised Guskov's fighting potential, describing him as a powerful knockout artist:

«Guskov is tall, has long reach, and is a dangerous opponent for the light heavyweight division with a very strong, heavy punch. If he lands a clean shot on me, it will be very painful. However, my game plan remains the same — to strike and not get hit myself.»

UFC Fight Night 298: Whittaker — Guskov fight details

Indicators Details Fighters Robert Whittaker (Australia) vs Bogdan Guskov (Uzbekistan) Tournament name UFC Fight Night 298 Date February 7, 2027 Venue Sydney, Australia Weight class Light Heavyweight Status Clash between a former champion and a TOP-15 knockout artist

For the Uzbek athlete, this confrontation is a great opportunity not only to defeat one of the most famous names in world sports but also to firmly establish himself among the leaders of the UFC light heavyweight division.

Do you think our compatriot Bogdan Guskov will be able to stop the host Robert Whittaker in Sydney with his powerful knockout punches?

Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share the news of this important fight with all MMA fans immediately!