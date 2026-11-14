Iran and China triumph in friendly matches: Results and upcoming schedule

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Iran and China triumph in friendly matches: Results and upcoming schedule

International friendly matches are in full swing as part of the FIFA window. Prominent Asian national teams are attracting fan attention by playing test matches both at home and away. Notably, the national teams of Iran and China secured confident victories over their opponents.

Palestine 0:2 Iran: A confident performance by the Persians

The Iranian national team, facing Palestine, demonstrated their superiority throughout the match. The outcome was largely decided in the second half.

The scoring was opened in the 77th minute by experienced striker Sardar Azmoun, and in the 84th minute, Hardani extended the lead, securing the win for his team. As a result, the Iranians finalized a solid 2-0 victory.

Now, the Persians will play their next important match against the Iraqi national team on November 17. On the same day, the Palestinian national team will face Lebanon.

Match parameters

Details

Match name

Palestine — Iran 0:2

Goal scorers

Sardar Azmoun (77'), Hardani (84')

Iran's next match

November 17, against Iraq

Palestine's next match

November 17, against Lebanon

China 2:0 Malaysia: Victory thanks to first-half goals

Playing in front of their home crowd, the Chinese national team hosted Malaysia. The Chinese showed intensity from the very beginning of the match and took the lead:

  • In the 10th minute, Wang opened the scoring.

  • In the 19th minute, Zang made it 2-0, significantly reducing the opponent's chances of mounting a comeback.

Thus, two unanswered goals scored in the first half secured the victory for the Chinese. The Chinese team will play their next test match against Bahrain on November 17. The Malaysians will take the field against the Yemeni national team.

In your opinion, how are these Asian teams preparing for future official competitions through these friendly matches? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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