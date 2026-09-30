Golovin's brace: Russia defeats Iran with a confident score

The Russian national team won 2-0 against Iran in another friendly match within the framework of FIFA days. The main hero of the match in Yekaterinburg was Aleksandr Golovin, who scored twice into the opponent's goal.

Valeri Karpin's charges started the match actively and laid a solid foundation for victory in the first half itself. Golovin scored goals in the 21st and 36th minutes, securing a two-goal lead for Russia.

Golovin settled the matter in the first half

The Russians tried to seize the initiative from the opening minutes of the match.

In the 21st minute, Aleksandr Golovin opened the scoring. While this goal gave confidence to the Russian national team, shortly after, Golovin showed himself again.

In the 36th minute, the midfielder once again hit Iran's goal and recorded a brace.

Thus, until the end of the first half, Russia was leading 2-0.

The score remained unchanged in the second half.

Russia's winning streak continued

The victory over Iran continued the good results of Karpin's team in recent friendly matches.

Prior to this, Russia had won against:

Burkina Faso — 3:0 ;

Trinidad and Tobago — 3:0 ;

Iran — 2:0

matches.

Hence, in the last three matches, Russia scored 8 goals against opponents without conceding a single one.

This result shows that Karpin's team is recording a confident streak in friendly matches during FIFA days.

Another defeat for Iran after Uzbekistan

The match against Russia ended in yet another defeat for the Iranian national team.

Prior to this, the Iranians had played a friendly match against the national team of Uzbekistan in Fergana and lost with a score of 1:3.

Thus, the Iran national team failed to win in matches against teams like Uzbekistan and Russia within a short period of time.

A total of five goals were conceded by Iran in these two matches.

Two more important matches await Russia

Karpin's charges will not end their FIFA days program with the victory over Iran.

The Russian national team will play its next friendly match against Namibia on October 3. The match will take place in the city of Yekaterinburg.

After that, the Russians will test their strength against Nigeria on October 6. This match is planned to be held in Nizhny Novgorod.

Thus, two more international friendly matches await Russia in a short time.

There is also a difference in the FIFA rankings

Currently, Russia is ranked 35th in the FIFA rankings, while Iran is in 22nd place.

Despite Iran being higher in the rankings, the result on the pitch was decided in Russia's favor.

Russia — Iran 2:0

Goals: Golovin, 21, 36.

For the Russian national team, Golovin's brace and the team's third consecutive friendly victory remain good statistics ahead of the upcoming matches.