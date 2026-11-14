Tajikistan defeats Oman and reaches the final of the "King's Cup 2026" tournament

2 min read46
Tajikistan defeats Oman and reaches the final of the "King's Cup 2026" tournament

The semifinal matches of the 52nd international "King's Cup 2026" tournament, currently being held in Thailand, have concluded. Fans witnessed matches filled with intense competition. In particular, the Tajikistan national team faced off against the Oman national team in the semifinals and secured an important victory with a minimal score.

Sheriddin Boboyev's goal secures a spot in the final

In a match characterized by uncompromising and evenly matched play, a single goal decided the outcome. In the 60th minute of the second half, striker Sheriddin Boboyev found the back of the opponent's net, putting his team in the lead. Having maintained the score until the end of the game, the Tajiks secured their place in the tournament final.

It is worth noting that in the other semifinal match of the tournament, the hosts — the Thailand national team — scored 6 unanswered goals against Brunei, advancing to the final with clear dominance. Now, Oman and Brunei will face each other in the third-place play-off.

Match and tournament details

Information

Competition name

52nd international "King's Cup 2026" (Thailand)

Semifinal result

Oman — Tajikistan 0:1

Goal scorer

Sheriddin Boboyev (60')

Decisive match

Final: Thailand — Tajikistan (November 17)

Starting lineup

The Tajikistan national team, led by Igor Angelovski, took the field in this crucial match with the following lineup:

  • Head coach: Igor Angelovski

  • Starting lineup: Oleg Baklov, Zoir Juraboev, Tabrez Islomov, Alijon Karomatullozoda, Vahdat Hanonov, Amirbek Juraboev, Parviz Umarboev, Nozim Bobojonov, Ehsoni Panshanbe, Shervoni Mabatshoev, Sheriddin Boboyev.

Now, Tajik football fans are eagerly awaiting the decisive final match, which will take place on November 17. In it, Igor Angelovski's charges will face the tournament hosts — the Thailand national team — to compete for the King's Cup trophy.

Do you think the Tajikistan national team can triumph against hosts Thailand in the final and win the main trophy? Leave your opinion in the comments!

Did you like this article?
Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in Sport