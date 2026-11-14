Tajikistan defeats Oman and reaches the final of the "King's Cup 2026" tournament

In a match characterized by uncompromising and evenly matched play, a single goal decided the outcome. In the 60th minute of the second half, striker Sheriddin Boboyev found the back of the opponent's net, putting his team in the lead. Having maintained the score until the end of the game, the Tajiks secured their place in the tournament final.

The semifinal matches of the 52nd international "King's Cup 2026" tournament, currently being held in Thailand, have concluded. Fans witnessed matches filled with intense competition. In particular, the Tajikistan national team faced off against the Oman national team in the semifinals and secured an important victory with a minimal score.

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It is worth noting that in the other semifinal match of the tournament, the hosts — the Thailand national team — scored 6 unanswered goals against Brunei, advancing to the final with clear dominance. Now, Oman and Brunei will face each other in the third-place play-off.

Match and tournament details Information Competition name 52nd international "King's Cup 2026" (Thailand) Semifinal result Oman — Tajikistan 0:1 Goal scorer Sheriddin Boboyev (60') Decisive match Final: Thailand — Tajikistan (November 17)

Starting lineup

The Tajikistan national team, led by Igor Angelovski, took the field in this crucial match with the following lineup:

Head coach: Igor Angelovski

Starting lineup: Oleg Baklov, Zoir Juraboev, Tabrez Islomov, Alijon Karomatullozoda, Vahdat Hanonov, Amirbek Juraboev, Parviz Umarboev, Nozim Bobojonov, Ehsoni Panshanbe, Shervoni Mabatshoev, Sheriddin Boboyev.

Now, Tajik football fans are eagerly awaiting the decisive final match, which will take place on November 17. In it, Igor Angelovski's charges will face the tournament hosts — the Thailand national team — to compete for the King's Cup trophy.

Do you think the Tajikistan national team can triumph against hosts Thailand in the final and win the main trophy? Leave your opinion in the comments!