Uzbekistan kicks off the Amputee Football World Cup: Match schedule...

2 min read55
Uzbekistan kicks off the Amputee Football World Cup: Match schedule...

The latest Amputee Football World Cup has begun in the city of San Juan de los Lagos, Mexico. In this prestigious tournament, taking place from November 13–22, 24 of the world's strongest national teams are competing for the top prize. Among them is the national team of Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan's rich history and championship traditions

It is worth noting that Uzbekistan is considered one of the strongest and most renowned teams in the history of Amputee Football World Cups. Our compatriots have earned the honorable title of five-time world champions. Our national team won the World Cup gold medals in 1990, 1991, 2007, 2010, and 2012. It has been exactly 14 years since the last championship, and fans are once again looking forward to glorious victories.

For information, the current world champion in amputee football is Turkey. The Turks won the top prize by defeating Angola in the 2022 World Cup final.

World Cup parameters

Details

Host country and city

Mexico, San Juan de los Lagos

Number of participating teams

24 national teams

Uzbekistan's group

Group E (USA, Uruguay, Morocco)

Uzbekistan's championships

5-time world champion (1990, 1991, 2007, 2010, 2012)

Group stage and match schedule

In this World Cup, our national team has been placed in Group E. In the group stage, our representatives will test their strength against the national teams of the USA, Uruguay, and Morocco. The decisive final match of the tournament is scheduled for November 22.

The schedule for our players, who are defending the nation's honor, in the group stage is as follows:

  • November 15, 03:30. Uzbekistan — USA

  • November 16, 04:30. Uruguay — Uzbekistan

  • November 16, 21:00. Uzbekistan — Morocco

Sports lovers and fans of our country are once again expecting high results and a worthy performance from the five-time world champions.

Do you think the renewed and highly experienced Uzbekistan national amputee football team can ascend to the world throne again at the World Cup in Mexico? Leave your opinion in the comments!

Did you like this article?
Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in Sport