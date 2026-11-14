Uzbekistan kicks off the Amputee Football World Cup: Match schedule...

The latest Amputee Football World Cup has begun in the city of San Juan de los Lagos, Mexico. In this prestigious tournament, taking place from November 13–22, 24 of the world's strongest national teams are competing for the top prize. Among them is the national team of Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan's rich history and championship traditions

It is worth noting that Uzbekistan is considered one of the strongest and most renowned teams in the history of Amputee Football World Cups. Our compatriots have earned the honorable title of five-time world champions. Our national team won the World Cup gold medals in 1990, 1991, 2007, 2010, and 2012. It has been exactly 14 years since the last championship, and fans are once again looking forward to glorious victories.

For information, the current world champion in amputee football is Turkey. The Turks won the top prize by defeating Angola in the 2022 World Cup final.

World Cup parameters Details Host country and city Mexico, San Juan de los Lagos Number of participating teams 24 national teams Uzbekistan's group Group E (USA, Uruguay, Morocco) Uzbekistan's championships 5-time world champion (1990, 1991, 2007, 2010, 2012)

Group stage and match schedule

In this World Cup, our national team has been placed in Group E. In the group stage, our representatives will test their strength against the national teams of the USA, Uruguay, and Morocco. The decisive final match of the tournament is scheduled for November 22.

The schedule for our players, who are defending the nation's honor, in the group stage is as follows:

November 15, 03:30. Uzbekistan — USA

November 16, 04:30. Uruguay — Uzbekistan

November 16, 21:00. Uzbekistan — Morocco

Sports lovers and fans of our country are once again expecting high results and a worthy performance from the five-time world champions.

Do you think the renewed and highly experienced Uzbekistan national amputee football team can ascend to the world throne again at the World Cup in Mexico? Leave your opinion in the comments!