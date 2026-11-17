What did Klopp say after the 5-0 victory over the Netherlands?
German national team head coach Jurgen Klopp praised his team's performance following their emphatic 5-0 victory over the Netherlands. He emphasized that neutralizing the opponent's strengths and adapting to tactical changes throughout the match were key factors in the win.
«We neutralized the opponent's strengths»
In the Nations League match held in Berlin, Germany managed to score only once in the first half. However, after the break, the hosts took full control and put four more goals past the Netherlands.
After the match, Klopp described the victory as a unique experience.
«We just witnessed something truly extraordinary. The game was very unusual and complex at the same time. It required adaptation and serious tactical changes — and we did that.
We neutralized the opponent's strengths and then scored several brilliant goals. A fantastic game, a great experience,» Klopp was quoted as saying by Bayern & Germany.
Germany finished first in the group
The coach also noted that achieving such a victory in Berlin, in the final match of the year, in front of their own fans, was of special significance.
«To play like this in the last game of the year, in Berlin, in front of our fans — it's a special event,» he said.
Following the 5-0 win, the German national team finished first in the group with 11 points. Although the Netherlands and Greece also collected the same number of points, they fell behind the Germans on tie-breaking criteria.
Thus, Germany not only defeated their opponent by a large margin but also demonstrated their superiority as group leaders. For Klopp, this result was an important victory that confirmed the team's tactical adaptability and attacking efficiency.
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