German national team head coach Jurgen Klopp praised his team's performance following their emphatic 5-0 victory over the Netherlands. He emphasized that neutralizing the opponent's strengths and adapting to tactical changes throughout the match were key factors in the win.

«We neutralized the opponent's strengths»

In the Nations League match held in Berlin, Germany managed to score only once in the first half. However, after the break, the hosts took full control and put four more goals past the Netherlands.

After the match, Klopp described the victory as a unique experience.

«We just witnessed something truly extraordinary. The game was very unusual and complex at the same time. It required adaptation and serious tactical changes — and we did that.