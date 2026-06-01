MTS blocked over 10 million dangerous redirects using artificial intelligence

·51·Technology
MTS blocked over 10 million dangerous redirects using artificial intelligence

The MTS "Safe Internet" service has tripled the quality of filtering dangerous sites and adult content following the introduction of new artificial intelligence (AI) models. This was reported by the operator's press service, as noted by reported by.

The system's updated functionality allows for the analysis of not just the URL, but the full context of a page, including headers, descriptions, and main content. This ensures reliable protection against "18+" sites, aggressive advertising, phishing pages, and resources containing malware.

During the first quarter of 2024, the system successfully blocked over 10 million attempts to access unwanted resources. The new AI models continuously update a database containing over 2 million sites.

The "Safe Internet" solution is now integrated into the MTS Junior tariff and is provided to subscribers free of charge. Protection is activated at the network level, meaning parents do not need to install additional applications or manually configure filters on the child's device.

MTSArtificial IntelligenceCybersecurityInternetTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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