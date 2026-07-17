Major Coca-Cola subsidiary halts production due to cyberattack

Coca-Cola, the world's largest beverage manufacturer, has announced that its Fairlife dairy brand has been hit by a cyberattack. As a result of a ransomware attack carried out by hackers, the company was forced to temporarily halt all production lines in the US. This incident once again highlights the vulnerability of food safety and industrial systems to cyber threats. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to an official report filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the hacking attack directly affected Fairlife's technological systems. Coca-Cola management has not yet disclosed a specific timeline for when production will resume. It is reported that these restrictions apply only to factories in the US, while the brand's Canadian divisions continue to operate as usual.

Economic consequences of the cyberattack

The Fairlife brand is one of the fastest-growing segments in the Coca-Cola portfolio. According to preliminary estimates, the brand's sales volume in 2024 was expected to reach $4 billion. The production halt could lead not only to financial losses but also to product shortages in retail chains.

Such attacks on major companies in the food and beverage industry are not the first of their kind. For example, Arizona Beverages in 2019 and the distribution giant UNFI last year faced similar problems. At that time, it took several weeks to restore production lines, leaving store shelves empty.

Experts note that because modern production processes are fully digitized, if hackers gain access to the system and take control, the entire factory's operations are paralyzed. Coca-Cola is currently working with law enforcement and cybersecurity experts to restore its systems.

Although Coca-Cola products are widely popular in the Uzbekistan market, the Fairlife brand is primarily intended for the North American market. However, disruptions in the global supply chain and cybersecurity issues serve as a serious warning for all regional divisions of international companies. So far, no detailed information has been provided regarding the demands made by the hacker group.