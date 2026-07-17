Former OpenAI executive Ryan Beiermeister joins Founders Fund as partner

·19·Technology
Former OpenAI executive Ryan Beiermeister joins Founders Fund as partner

Ryan Beiermeister, a former vice president at OpenAI, one of the most influential companies in the field of AI, has joined the venture capital firm Founders Fund as a partner. This appointment has sparked significant interest in Silicon Valley, as Beiermeister was in the spotlight not only for her professional experience but also for her recent high-profile departure. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Ryan Beiermeister served as vice president of product policy at OpenAI for nearly two years. During her tenure, the ChatGPT platform became the fastest-growing application in history. However, her time at the company ended unexpectedly in February of this year. According to TechCrunch, this was due to her opposition to the planned "adult mode" feature for ChatGPT.

According to reports, OpenAI leadership wanted to introduce a feature allowing the chatbot to generate erotic content, but Beiermeister strongly objected to the idea. Following this conflict, she was dismissed. Interestingly, after her departure, OpenAI decided to abandon this controversial feature in March.

"Mafia" game and unexpected selection

Ahead of Beiermeister's move to Founders Fund, she actively participated in the "Mafia" YouTube show organized by the company. In this game, she played against tech giants such as Sam Altman, Palmer Luckey, and Dylan Field. Many observers, noting her composure and analytical skills during the game, speculated that it was not just a game, but a unique "job interview."

However, Founders Fund representatives denied these speculations, emphasizing that Ryan Beiermeister's experience and long-standing ties with the fund's team were the primary factors. She worked with one of the fund's partners, Trae Stephens, over a decade ago at Palantir, a company founded by Peter Thiel. Those professional connections laid the foundation for today's partnership.

At Founders Fund, Beiermeister will now leverage the experience she gained at Palantir and Meta. She stated that she will primarily focus on supporting complex technological solutions and AI-driven startups. This may indicate that the fund's future investment strategy will place greater emphasis on AI safety and ethical standards.

This appointment is also of strategic importance for Founders Fund. Founded by Peter Thiel, the firm is known for betting on complex and controversial projects with massive potential. Adding an expert like Beiermeister, who understands the internal processes of OpenAI, further strengthens the fund's position in the AI market.

OpenAIFounders FundChatGPTArtificial IntelligenceStartup
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