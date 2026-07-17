Elon Musk, one of the world's wealthiest individuals, has made a major acquisition to power his xAI artificial intelligence project. According to information published by Electrek, the billionaire has taken control of APR Energy, a company that manages a fleet of mobile gas and diesel turbines. It is noteworthy that this deal was concluded without any formal announcements or public fanfare. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

APR Energy owns mobile power generation equipment with a total capacity of over 1 GW. Such a massive energy resource is vital for Musk's AI centers, particularly for supercomputers running on NVIDIA chips. Industry experts believe that the amount of electricity required to train and support AI models is several times higher than that of traditional data centers.

Details of the secret deal

Information about this acquisition was disclosed through Federal Trade Commission documents on May 14. Interestingly, the deal was approved without additional antitrust scrutiny. Although the exact sum is not specified in the documents, experts estimate the value of APR Energy to be at least $1 billion. This purchase is seen as another strategic step in Musk's pursuit of energy independence.

It is currently known that dozens of turbines have been installed at xAI's data centers. However, this situation is causing objections from environmental activists and local authorities. The issue is that these turbines can significantly pollute the environment, and there are reports that Musk is bypassing environmental standards for the sake of the project's speed.

Energy crisis and artificial intelligence

In the world of modern technology, energy scarcity is becoming one of the biggest challenges. While giants like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon are investing in nuclear energy and renewable sources for their data centers, Elon Musk has preferred a rapid solution through mobile turbines. APR Energy turbines are distinguished by their ability to be moved to any location and put into operation in a short time.

Providing data centers with stable energy is also a pressing issue in Uzbekistan. Musk's experience shows that even the most advanced technology companies cannot completely abandon traditional fuel sources. Future generations of the Grok chatbot, launched under the xAI project, will be trained using the energy provided by these very turbines.

In conclusion, this acquisition by Elon Musk shows how serious his intention is to take the lead in the AI race. He is investing billions of dollars not only in software and chips but also in the infrastructure that ensures their continuous operation.