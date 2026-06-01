Scientists uncover the mystery of ultra-long radio signals from space

·115·Technology
Scientists uncover the mystery of ultra-long radio signals from space

Australian scientists have for the first time explained the nature of rare, ultra-long radio bursts lasting from several tens of minutes to several hours. Previously, the origin of such signals was linked to neutron stars, but new research shows the source is a binary system consisting of a white dwarf and a red dwarf. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Observations were conducted using the ASKAP radio telescope in Australia. At the center of the study was the object ASKAP J1745 5051, which became the first confirmed source of LPT (long-period transient) signals. To confirm their findings, astronomers also used data from orbital X-ray telescopes, including Spektr-RG.

According to the researchers, in such a system, a white dwarf gradually pulls matter from a red dwarf. This interaction triggers complex, long-lasting bursts of radio waves and X-ray radiation. The signal has a variable structure, differing fundamentally from typical short radio bursts.

This discovery is important not only for understanding the nature of the signals but also for studying matter in extreme magnetic and gravitational fields that cannot be replicated on Earth. Such systems act as unique natural laboratories in the universe.

SpaceAstronomyASKAPRadio SignalsScience
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Abror Shuhratov
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