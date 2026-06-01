Global outage in Microsoft services: Office and Teams down

On Monday, June 1, 2026, users worldwide experienced significant disruptions in Microsoft cloud services. The issues primarily affected web versions of the Microsoft 365 suite, specifically Microsoft Teams and Office for the web. As a result, the ability to open files and exchange messages in corporate environments was temporarily lost. This was reported by Ixbt.com .

The official Microsoft 365 Status page confirmed that the company is investigating reports of users being unable to open files on Office for the web and Microsoft Teams platforms. Shortly after, developers clarified the situation: an analysis of service telemetry showed a sharp increase in error rates across all Office web applications.

For several hours, the exact cause of the failure and the geographic scope of the problem were not disclosed. However, Microsoft specialists worked quickly to resolve the issue. In an updated message, Microsoft 365 Status officially announced that all technical glitches had been fully resolved.

Currently, access to Excel, SharePoint web applications, and the Teams messenger has been fully restored for all users. The company apologized to users for the inconvenience and is monitoring the system for stable operation.