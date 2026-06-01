Huawei introduces Router X1 Pro Gaming Edition with 11 antennas and Wi-Fi 7+

Huawei has officially unveiled its new Router X1 Pro Gaming Edition in China. The device is already available for pre-order at a price of 666 yuan (approximately $98). The new model supports the Huawei-developed Wi-Fi 7+ technology, which ensures easier signal penetration through walls and better interference resistance. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The router features Multi-Link Operation (MLO), one of the key functions of the Wi-Fi 7 standard. This technology allows compatible devices to connect to 2.4 and 5 GHz bands simultaneously, significantly increasing data transfer speed and stability. The device is housed in a cylindrical body and equipped with 11 antennas providing 360-degree coverage.

Technically, the Router X1 Pro Gaming Edition is equipped with four 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports. The hardware platform is based on the Huawei Lingxiao SoC chip. The router also includes the Game Turbo function for increased stability during gaming and a Star Flash gateway.

The new router is fully integrated into the smart home ecosystem based on the HarmonyOS operating system. This allows users to conveniently manage all smart devices through a single network. Designed specifically for gaming enthusiasts, this model serves to minimize latency.