Sony unveils FlexStrike controller and special gaming monitor

Sony has revealed details about its new gaming accessories: the FlexStrike wireless controller designed for fighting games, a 27-inch gaming monitor, and Pulse Elevate wireless speakers. This information was officially confirmed on the PlayStation Blog ahead of the anticipated State of Play presentation. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Developed for PlayStation 5 and PC users, the FlexStrike controller will go on sale on August 6, 2026. This date was not chosen by chance—it coincides with the release of Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls. The device comes with a built-in battery and a special case, priced at $200. It is worth noting that full PC support will be provided via a gradual software update.

The next novelty is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a retractable hook for charging the DualSense controller. The monitor is equipped with an IPS matrix with QHD (2560×1440) resolution. It supports VRR technology and operates at 120 Hz on PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles, and up to 240 Hz on compatible PCs. The device will be released on August 27 for $350.

Sony also showcased the Pulse Elevate wireless speakers. Although the exact release date for this accessory has not yet been announced, it is expected to hit the market by the end of the year. All new devices are aimed at further expanding the PlayStation ecosystem and increasing convenience for gamers.