VKontakte launches advanced statistics and advertising tools for personal profiles

The VKontakte social network has introduced a major update for personal profiles. Users can now analyze the performance of their content and launch advertising campaigns directly from their profile to attract new audiences. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

In the statistics section, authors can now access detailed information about reach, engagement with publications, and friend activity. Data is provided both in a general overview and separately for each content type — posts, clips, stories, and videos.

One of the key innovations is the integration of direct ad management from a personal profile. A "Promote" button has appeared under every post and clip. Additionally, a section leading to a simplified VK Реклама platform dashboard has been added to the profile menu.

To start an ad campaign, the user simply needs to specify the goal (attracting subscribers, promoting a post, or driving traffic to a site), the audience, and the budget. Currently, these features are available for verified accounts (gray checkmark) with two-factor authentication enabled.

Promotion tools are currently available in the VKontakte mobile app, and the ad button under posts is visible for profiles with over 3,000 subscribers. These features are expected to be introduced in the web version of the platform later.