Internet access in Russia to be maintained even during restrictions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government and the Federal Security Service (FSB) to ensure stable and uninterrupted internet access for citizens. It is emphasized that this directive must remain effective even during periods when network restrictions are imposed. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to a document published on the Kremlin website, the primary focus will be on the operation of critical digital services. First and foremost, the integrity of healthcare systems, the public services portal, and financial infrastructure, including payment systems, must be guaranteed.

These services must maintain their functionality regardless of any restrictive measures applied. These measures are viewed as part of a strategy aimed at preserving the stability of the digital economy and the social sector.

The execution of the order has been assigned to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov. The officials are required to submit a report on the work performed by July 1 of this year.