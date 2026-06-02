Internet access in Russia to be maintained even during restrictions

·52·Technology
Internet access in Russia to be maintained even during restrictions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government and the Federal Security Service (FSB) to ensure stable and uninterrupted internet access for citizens. It is emphasized that this directive must remain effective even during periods when network restrictions are imposed. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to a document published on the Kremlin website, the primary focus will be on the operation of critical digital services. First and foremost, the integrity of healthcare systems, the public services portal, and financial infrastructure, including payment systems, must be guaranteed.

These services must maintain their functionality regardless of any restrictive measures applied. These measures are viewed as part of a strategy aimed at preserving the stability of the digital economy and the social sector.

The execution of the order has been assigned to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov. The officials are required to submit a report on the work performed by July 1 of this year.

RussiaInternetFSBDigital TechnologiesSecurity
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Nubia Z80 Ultra Named Best Android Smartphone in AnTuTu RankingsToday, 09:00Rocket Lab Unveils Archimedes Engines for New Neutron RocketToday, 08:54Websites Can Now Track AI ResultsToday, 08:26ChatGPT Becomes Fastest App to Reach 1 Billion Users in HistoryToday, 08:26Massive Mobile Internet Outages Reported in Saint PetersburgToday, 07:59Magnetic Storms Found to Reduce Navigation Accuracy by Up to 50%Today, 07:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
How to disable the new Instants feature on Instagram
Internet access in Russia to be maintained even during restrictions – Zamin.uz, 02.06.2026