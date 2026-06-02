Russia plans to produce 500 new aircraft within 10 years

·100·Technology
Russia plans to produce 500 new aircraft within 10 years

Vadim Badekha, head of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), estimates the demand for new aircraft from Russian airlines at nearly 500 units over the next 10–12 years. This plan involves transitioning to domestically produced equipment as part of an import substitution strategy, following the gradual phase-out of foreign liners like Boeing and Airbus. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to Badekha, contracts for the first batch of civil aviation aircraft have been signed and are currently in production. Key parameters for subsequent batches have been agreed upon, and the company must now formalize these agreements into official contracts. The completion of the investment program will enable the realization of this production volume.

Representatives of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade stated that more than 3 trillion rubles are required to launch the second batch of local aircraft. Once the proposals submitted to the government are reviewed, a new comprehensive program for the development of the aviation industry is expected to be approved.

Planned deliveries include 90 MS-21s for Aeroflot, 100 Tu-214s for S7 Airlines, 20 Il-114-300s for Aurora, and at least 100 import-substituted SJ-100 aircraft. UAC expresses confidence that these needs will be confirmed by firm orders from the airlines.

AviationRussiaUACAircraftTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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