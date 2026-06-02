Yandex Maps introduces the “Especially Good Places” award

The Yandex team has announced a new project for its users — a special award for organizations with consistently high service quality. Now, the most reputable businesses on the Yandex Maps platform will receive special recognition. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The “Especially Good Place” (Osobenno Xoroshee mesto) status is awarded to companies that have maintained the “Good Place” title for five consecutive years or more due to high user ratings. This award signifies long-term business reliability and customer loyalty.

According to statistics, 8,600 organizations were deemed worthy of this high award in 2024. This figure represents only 4% of all enterprises that hold the basic “Good Place” status, which demonstrates how rigorous the selection process is.

To confirm their status, business owners will receive a special statuette to display inside their establishment and a digital badge. The digital badge can be downloaded via the personal account and used on the Yandex Maps card or on social media.