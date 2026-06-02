Il-114-300 aircraft to replace aging An-24 and An-26 in 2026

According to the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), serial production of Russia's new Il-114-300 regional passenger aircraft will begin in 2026. Corporation head Vadim Badexa announced plans to produce between 6 and 12 aircraft per year, depending on demand. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Several regions are currently bidding to purchase the first batch of these aircraft. Preliminary data suggests the first Il-114-300 liner is expected to be delivered to the Arkhangelsk region. UAC officials emphasize the capability to fully meet existing domestic demand.

The Il-114-300 is a deeply modernized version of the Il-114 model, designed for domestic and regional routes. The liner can carry 68 passengers and fly up to 1,400 km with a maximum payload. Its main advantage is the ability to operate from small, short, and even unpaved runways.

The new aircraft is expected to replace the obsolete An-24 and An-26, as well as foreign models like the ATR-72 and Bombardier Dash 8. The aircraft is equipped entirely with Russian systems, including TV7-117ST-01 turboprop engines, and is adapted for operation in Arctic conditions.