FBI to build its own supercomputer based on NVIDIA and Google technologies

·24·Technology
FBI to build its own supercomputer based on NVIDIA and Google technologies

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has begun building a high-performance computing infrastructure to expand its capabilities in the field of artificial intelligence. The agency plans to purchase supercomputer systems equipped with the latest chips from NVIDIA and Google to handle complex tasks such as processing large volumes of data, training large language models (LLM), and computer vision. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the FBI has currently issued a Request for Information (RFI) for potential suppliers. This step indicates that the bureau intends not only to use cloud technologies but also to create an independent AI ecosystem in its own secure government data centers. The project focuses on advanced accelerators such as NVIDIA HGX B300 and Google TPU.

Technical requirements and four configurations

The FBI has divided its future infrastructure into four main categories. The first category includes servers with Intel Xeon 6767P processors and at least 2 TB of RAM. These systems must be powered by NVIDIA HGX B300 graphics accelerators. The second category includes integrated data center-scale systems, considering ready-made computing racks at the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 level.

The requirements for the third category caught the attention of experts, as they mention specialized processors such as Google TPU v8 or TPU v7L. Typically, Google provides these technologies only through its cloud services, but the FBI wants to install them locally (on-premise) at its special facilities. These systems must provide performance equivalent to at least five NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 racks.

  • NVIDIA HGX B300 and GB300 NVL72 systems;
  • Google TPU v8 and TPU v7L processors;
  • Intel Xeon 6767P CPUs;
  • NVIDIA L40S graphics accelerators.
The fourth category is intended for running ready-made AI models (inference). For this, NVIDIA L40S accelerators with at least 48 GB of video memory have been selected. These devices will serve to perform daily operational tasks such as generative AI, working with embeddings, and image analysis.

Security and strategic importance

The bulk of the new computing power will be directed to the FBI Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) division located in Clarksburg, West Virginia. This center is responsible for storing and analyzing highly sensitive and confidential data for law enforcement agencies. Having a private supercomputer will allow the bureau to analyze confidential data in a secure environment without transmitting it to external cloud providers.

This initiative confirms the growing role of AI in modern cybersecurity and the fight against crime. With the help of the most powerful chips from tech giants like NVIDIA and Google, the FBI will be able to solve complex crimes, improve facial recognition systems, and analyze large volumes of text documents in seconds.

FBINVIDIAGoogleArtificial IntelligenceSupercomputer
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