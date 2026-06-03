SpaceX Gigabay: Massive 116-Meter Factory Rises

·96·Technology
SpaceX Gigabay: Massive 116-Meter Factory Rises

At the Starbase spaceport in Texas, SpaceX is rapidly constructing its new Gigabay superfactory, designed for Starship assembly and rapid refurbishment. In just one month, the structure has grown significantly: the building has reached a height of 116 meters (380 feet), and its steel frame is now clearly visible from many kilometers away. Ixbt.com reports .

New photos taken as of June 2 show dozens of cranes in operation and the building's sides being clad with panels. Meanwhile, the structure continues to rise in height. A distinctive fleet of Elon Musk—dozens of Cybertruck electric vehicles—is gathered around the construction site.

Massive murals depicting Starship on Mars have appeared on adjacent buildings. This symbolizes the company's grand ambitions to colonize the Red Planet and achieve fully reusable spaceflight.

The Gigabay project is designed to dramatically increase Starship production capacity. This will enable SpaceX to transition to mass rocket production, reduce launch costs, and significantly accelerate the pace of space access.

SpaceXStarshipElon MuskGigabayStarbase
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Xiaomi Launches Affordable Power Bank with Battery Health DisplayToday, 08:52Starlink Launches Crackdown on Fraud: Terminals Disabled WorldwideToday, 08:28Stunning Photos from Space: Cosmonauts Orbit Earth Four TimesToday, 07:53Four 50 MP Cameras and 6500 mAh Battery: Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ UnveiledToday, 07:25iPhone Users Left Without Notifications in Max MessengerToday, 07:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend