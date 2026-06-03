SpaceX Gigabay: Massive 116-Meter Factory Rises

At the Starbase spaceport in Texas, SpaceX is rapidly constructing its new Gigabay superfactory, designed for Starship assembly and rapid refurbishment. In just one month, the structure has grown significantly: the building has reached a height of 116 meters (380 feet), and its steel frame is now clearly visible from many kilometers away. Ixbt.com reports .

New photos taken as of June 2 show dozens of cranes in operation and the building's sides being clad with panels. Meanwhile, the structure continues to rise in height. A distinctive fleet of Elon Musk—dozens of Cybertruck electric vehicles—is gathered around the construction site.

Massive murals depicting Starship on Mars have appeared on adjacent buildings. This symbolizes the company's grand ambitions to colonize the Red Planet and achieve fully reusable spaceflight.

The Gigabay project is designed to dramatically increase Starship production capacity. This will enable SpaceX to transition to mass rocket production, reduce launch costs, and significantly accelerate the pace of space access.