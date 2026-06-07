RAM Prices Expected to Double by End of 2026

RAM prices could double by the end of 2026. This forecast was announced by Chris Xia, Regional Manager for Australia and New Zealand at Lexar. According to him, current discounts do not reflect the real market situation. Reported by Ixbt.com report .

The expert notes that retailers are trying to sell off old stock before new, more expensive batches arrive. The sharp increase in demand for memory chips from the artificial intelligence (AI) industry is cited as the main reason for the price hike.

Major manufacturers like Samsung, SK hynix, and Micron are directing a large portion of their capacity to producing high-speed HBM memory required for AI accelerators and data centers. As a result, the volume of memory available for the general consumer segment is shrinking.

Chris Xia adds that changes in production costs usually reach the end consumer with an eight-to-nine-month delay. Currently, market price dynamics show only an upward trend. Once old stocks are depleted, the price of new batches will inevitably be higher.