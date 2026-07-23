Samsung revolutionizes the world of smartphones: Galaxy Z Fold 8 officially unveiled

·39·Technology
Samsung revolutionizes the world of smartphones: Galaxy Z Fold 8 officially unveiled

South Korean tech giant Samsung has officially unveiled its latest engineering masterpiece, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 foldable smartphone. This device is expected to become one of the thinnest and lightest flagships not only in the brand's history but in the entire mobile industry. According to ixbt.com, the new model features a design and technical specifications that differ fundamentally from its predecessors, taking market competition to a new level. This is reported by news source.

The smartphone's exterior has changed significantly: the body is wider and designed in a format closer to a square shape. The most surprising aspect of the device is its dimensions. In its unfolded state, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is only 4.5 mm thick, and it weighs just 206 grams. These figures provide record-breaking comfort among foldable smartphones, putting it on par with standard monoblock smartphones.

New materials and screen technology

This time, Samsung engineers managed to minimize the crease on the screen. For this, the company used an innovative material called Flex Titanium for the first time. Thanks to this material, the internal 7.6-inch flexible display looks more durable and flat. The device also features a white body and a modern dual-camera module.

Technologically, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is equipped with the most powerful processors in its category. The package also includes an original Samsung charger. This is a pleasant and unexpected surprise for customers, given the trend of removing accessories from flagship boxes in recent years.

Upcoming competition with Apple

Experts believe the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will be the main rival to the iPhone Ultra foldable smartphone, which is expected to be unveiled by Apple in September 2026. Rumors suggest that the Apple device will feature a 7.8-inch screen and will compete against the high standards set by Samsung. Currently, Samsung is striving to maintain its market leadership with its Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra models.

Immediately after the presentation, pre-orders for the new smartphones and the brand's smartwatches began in some regions, including the Russian market. The arrival of these devices in the Uzbekistan market is expected in the coming weeks. The new generation Galaxy Z Fold 8 will undoubtedly become the most attractive gadget not only for tech enthusiasts but also for business professionals.

SamsungGalaxy Z Fold 8SmartphoneTechnologyApple
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