Samsung Unveils New Generation Galaxy Watch 9: Key Highlights

South Korean tech giant Samsung has officially unveiled its new generation of smartwatches — the Galaxy Watch 9. This device has been significantly improved not only in design but also in internal technical capabilities and AI functions. According to Ixbt.com, the new watch provides more accurate indicators for monitoring user health. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

The Galaxy Watch 9 is traditionally released in 40 mm and 44 mm aluminum cases. Although the exterior design remains unchanged, the company decided to update the straps. They are now made of soft silicone with a breathable structure, ensuring comfort during long-term wear. The device's weight ranges from 31.5 grams to 34 grams depending on the size, making it very lightweight for daily use.

Display and Technical Power

One of the most notable aspects of the new model is its brightness. The Super AMOLED display is protected by sapphire glass, and its peak brightness has been increased to 3000 nits. This allows for easy readability even under direct sunlight. The device is powered by the flagship Snapdragon Wear Elite processor, supported by 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

There is also an improvement in energy efficiency. The 44 mm version is equipped with a 445 mAh battery, while the smaller model features a 390 mAh battery. The manufacturer states that the watch can operate autonomously for up to 40 hours with the Always-On Display turned off. The device also supports fast wireless charging technology.

Health and AI Capabilities

Samsung has focused heavily on the health monitoring system this time. The newly introduced Vitals function analyzes heart rate, body temperature, blood oxygen levels, and respiratory rate during sleep. After seven days of tracking, the system creates a personalized user profile and alerts you to any unusual changes. Additionally, the Fitness Index feature provides workout recommendations based on parameters such as body composition, endurance, and flexibility.

With the help of Galaxy AI technology, a new Raise to Talk function has been added. Now, the user does not need to press buttons to access the Google Gemini voice assistant; simply raising the hand and speaking is enough. This allows for replying to messages, controlling music, and launching apps. The device runs on the Wear OS 7 operating system and the One UI 9 Watch interface.

5 ATM and IP68 water resistance standards;

MIL-STD-810H military durability certification;

Dual-band GPS and NFC module;

Availability of Bluetooth and LTE versions;

Compatibility with Android 13 and higher systems.

The device is expected to appear on the market in the coming months. Samsung smartwatches are quite popular in our region due to their ecosystem and user-friendly interface, and the new model is undoubtedly set to generate great interest among high-tech gadget enthusiasts.