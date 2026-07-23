Samsung officially unveils new generation Galaxy Glasses smart glasses

·75·Technology
Samsung officially unveils new generation Galaxy Glasses smart glasses

At the Galaxy Unpacked event, South Korean corporation Samsung provided detailed information about its long-awaited new device — Galaxy Glasses smart glasses. This gadget further expands the company's wearable device ecosystem, creating conditions for users to maximize the potential of AI in their daily lives. The device is expected to attract the attention of future users not only as a technological innovation but also as a stylish accessory. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The Galaxy Glasses project is being developed in collaboration with Samsung, Google, and world-renowned eyewear manufacturers — Gentle Monster and Warby Parker. According to the ixbt.com publication, the device runs on the Android XR operating system, specifically developed by Google. This ensures seamless integration of the glasses with Android smartphones and smartwatches running Wear OS.

AI and functional capabilities

The main feature of the new gadget is the built-in Google Gemini AI. Samsung has also integrated its personal assistant, Bixby, into the device. With Galaxy Glasses, users can make calls, listen to music, and record first-person footage. Importantly, the glasses do not have a traditional display; all interaction is carried out through voice commands and cameras.

During the presentation, Samsung experts demonstrated the practical capabilities of the device. For example, the glasses can analyze meeting notes, provide step-by-step instructions while cooking, and transmit the user's image during video calls via Google Meet. Such functions turn the device into more than just a toy, but a real assistant for work and household chores.

Autonomy and market launch date

According to Won-Joon Choi, head of Samsung's mobile division, Galaxy Glasses can operate for up to 9 hours on a single charge. The device's special case provides seven additional full charges, which is very useful for long trips. Such energy efficiency undoubtedly makes the glasses a worthy competitor to its main market rival, the Meta Ray-Ban models.

This news is also of great importance for technology enthusiasts in Uzbekistan. Given that Samsung products hold a leading position in our country's market, Galaxy Glasses are expected to become popular among local users once they go on sale. For now, the official market launch of the device is scheduled for the fall of 2026. During this time, the company will work on further improving the software and enriching the ecosystem.

SamsungGalaxy GlassesGoogle GeminiAndroid XRTechnology
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