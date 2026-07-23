Special for AI: The world's first Framework computer with 192 GB of RAM

Framework, known for its modular devices, has introduced its new Framework Desktop computer. This device has become the first personal computer equipped with the world's most powerful 16-core AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 processor and a record-breaking 192 GB of RAM. This innovation is a significant milestone not only for hardware enthusiasts but also for professionals working with AI models. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 processor, the heart of the new model, operates at a clock speed of up to 5.2 GHz. Regarding graphics, according to ixbt.com, the device is equipped with a Radeon 8065S based on the RDNA 3.5 architecture. This integrated graphics core features 40 compute units and is currently the most powerful graphics solution offered by AMD. The manufacturers claim that the computer allows for smooth gaming in Full HD without the need for a discrete graphics card.

Local AI capabilities

The main feature of the Framework Desktop model is its 192 GB of LPDDR5x RAM. Such a massive capacity allows users to run large language models (LLM) directly on the computer without relying on cloud services. For example, the system can process complex models like DeepSeek-V4-Flash in Q8 configuration without issues.

This computer is primarily designed for developers, content creators, and data engineers. Such devices are also relevant for professionals in the Uzbekistan market, as training and using AI models on local servers or personal devices plays a crucial role in ensuring data security.

Price and market prospects

The new configuration is expected to be significantly more expensive than previous versions. Currently, the model with the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor and 128 GB of RAM is sold for $3449. For comparison, in February 2025, this model was priced at $1999. Framework attributed this sharp price increase to the rising costs of RAM components in the global market.

Although the official price of the top version with 192 GB of memory has not yet been disclosed, experts estimate it will exceed $4000. The release date is also expected to be announced in the coming days. Framework Desktop stands out for its modular design, meaning users can independently upgrade or repair every part of the device in the future.