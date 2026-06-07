V-Color Unveils New DDR5 Modules: Up to 2 TB of Memory in One Kit

V-Color has updated its Manta XOT1 DDR5 RAM lineup. The new modules feature a redesigned look, OLED displays, and support for AMD EXPO ULL profiles designed for low latency. The main visual change is in the heatsink design, which has been lowered, and the OLED screen is positioned so it is not blocked by the motherboard's power cables. Reported by Ixbt.com report .

The OLED screen displays key metrics in real time, such as system temperature, voltage, timings, and memory capacity. The flagship Manta XOT1 kits are reported to operate at 6000 MT/s frequency and CL26 timings using AMD EXPO ULL profiles. According to the manufacturer, the display functions work equally stably on both AMD and Intel platforms.

In addition to solutions aimed at gamers, V-Color showcased more powerful configurations. Specifically, new 4R CUDIMM (CQDIMM) modules with a frequency of 8000 MT/s and a capacity of 128 GB per stick were introduced. This creates broad opportunities for users who need high performance.

For workstations and servers, V-Color has focused on maximum density. The company offers DDR5 RDIMM memory with 256 GB per module and kits with a total capacity of up to 2 TB. All new products are built on SK Hynix chips. Although prices have not yet been announced, they are expected to be quite high.