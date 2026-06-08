Antifraud 2.0: Full Refund for Fraud Victims

·30·Technology
Antifraud 2.0: Full Refund for Fraud Victims

On June 9, 2026, the State Duma will review the updated "Antifraud 2.0" package of measures. The bill has been significantly revised for its second reading and is expected to be finally approved on the same day. Kommersant reported this, citing its sources. Ixbt.com reports .

The most significant innovation in the document is the norm requiring full compensation of stolen funds to fraud victims if a bank or telecom operator fails to prevent the theft. A number of controversial rules were removed from the final version of the bill, but the document was supplemented with new protection mechanisms.

Under the new rules, "revolver" style SIM card swapping will be banned: telecom service contracts can now only be terminated after 90 days. This measure is aimed at combating fraud carried out using one-time numbers.

If funds are stolen from a subscriber's account due to a telecom operator's failure to fulfill its obligations, the company must reimburse this amount in accordance with the procedure established by the government. A similar rule is being introduced for banks. The compensation payment norms are expected to come into force on March 1, 2027.

AntifraudSecurityBankSIM CardLegislation
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Redmi K100 Pro specs revealed: 200 MP camera and 8000 mAh batteryRedmi K100 Pro specs revealed: 200 MP camera and 8000 mAh batteryToday, 09:57OWC Stack AI: External Device Expanding GPU Memory AnnouncedOWC Stack AI: External Device Expanding GPU Memory AnnouncedToday, 09:28Huawei Deploys LampSite Solution with 1 Gbit/s Speed at Major CenterHuawei Deploys LampSite Solution with 1 Gbit/s Speed at Major CenterToday, 09:26Half-Life Launched on 19-Year-Old Nokia N95 SmartphoneHalf-Life Launched on 19-Year-Old Nokia N95 SmartphoneToday, 08:54NVIDIA Enters New Phase Through Partnership with South Korean GiantsNVIDIA Enters New Phase Through Partnership with South Korean GiantsToday, 08:25Huawei Mate 90: The First Smartphone to Overcome Moore's Law LimitsHuawei Mate 90: The First Smartphone to Overcome Moore's Law LimitsToday, 08:21
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body