Antifraud 2.0: Full Refund for Fraud Victims

On June 9, 2026, the State Duma will review the updated "Antifraud 2.0" package of measures. The bill has been significantly revised for its second reading and is expected to be finally approved on the same day. Kommersant reported this, citing its sources. Ixbt.com reports .

The most significant innovation in the document is the norm requiring full compensation of stolen funds to fraud victims if a bank or telecom operator fails to prevent the theft. A number of controversial rules were removed from the final version of the bill, but the document was supplemented with new protection mechanisms.

Under the new rules, "revolver" style SIM card swapping will be banned: telecom service contracts can now only be terminated after 90 days. This measure is aimed at combating fraud carried out using one-time numbers.

If funds are stolen from a subscriber's account due to a telecom operator's failure to fulfill its obligations, the company must reimburse this amount in accordance with the procedure established by the government. A similar rule is being introduced for banks. The compensation payment norms are expected to come into force on March 1, 2027.