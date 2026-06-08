Applying to Startup Battlefield 2026: Key Requirements

Every year, during the review of thousands of Startup Battlefield applications, a common pattern emerges: the founders most suited for the stage often hesitate to apply. They consider their projects too new or insufficiently developed. However, this program is designed precisely for the most promising startups capable of bringing innovation to the market. The application deadline has been extended until June 8, so you still have a chance. Techcrunch.com reports .

Startup Battlefield is not just a race among perfectly formed companies. It is a prestigious competition within TechCrunch Disrupt, taking place in San Francisco from October 13-15 this year. Giants like Cloudflare and Discord started on this very stage. We are looking for ideas that aim to create revolutionary changes in their field, rendering existing systems obsolete.

The jury focuses on several key aspects when evaluating applications. First, product innovation: it should not merely be an improved version of something existing, but a completely new approach. Second, the potential of the founding team and why they are solving this particular problem are of great importance. We value the founders' belief in their idea more than market size.

The Startup Battlefield 200 global cohort covers technological verticals worldwide. If you are working on a significant project in an overlooked region or sector, this is a major opportunity for you. Even if you have local press coverage, if your core technology has not yet been presented to a wide audience, the TechCrunch Disrupt stage is the ideal place to showcase it to the world.