Virtual “Troika” Card Appears in “Moy id” App

·28·Technology
Virtual “Troika” Card Appears in “Moy id” App

Residents and guests of Moscow can now use the virtual “Troikatransport card directly through the “Moy id” app. This innovation allows paying for fares on all types of public transport in the capital using a smartphone, eliminating the need to carry a plastic card. According to Ixbt.com reports .

According to the Department of Information Technologies of Moscow, to pay the fare, the user simply needs to display the card's QR code on the device screen. The code is scanned by the turnstile scanner in the Metro, MCC (Moscow Central Circle), MCD (Moscow Central Diameters), and river transport.

For surface transport (buses, trolleybuses, trams) and MCD stations with validators, the process is reversed — you need to scan the QR code displayed on the validator screen using your smartphone. The virtual “Troika” ensures quick fare payment and cannot be lost or forgotten at home like a plastic card.

Currently, the “Moy id” app offers more than 20 documents and services. They are useful for accessing city services, receiving discounts, confirming benefits, and filling out various forms and applications. Since the smartphone is always at hand, all necessary information is ready for use in digital format.

TroikaMoy IdSmartphoneTransportQR Code
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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