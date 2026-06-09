One UI 9.0 Testing Begins for Samsung Galaxy A17, A34, and A57 Models

Samsung is accelerating the development of its new One UI 9.0 user interface. Test versions of the new shell designed for Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A57 smartphones have been detected on the company's servers for the first time. Ixbt.com reports .

The software versions are registered under the numbers A346BXXUFGZF1 and A576BXXU3BZF3, respectively. Additionally, a beta version of One UI 9.0 (numbered A176BXXU5DZF1) has appeared for the budget-friendly Galaxy A17 model on Samsung servers.

Previously, Samsung began testing the One UI 9.0 system on the flagship Galaxy S26 series. The appearance of initial software for Galaxy A series devices indicates that the development program has expanded to mid-range and budget smartphones.

Samsung has not yet officially announced the release dates for the stable version of One UI 9.0 for these models. According to estimates, the update is expected to be released to users in late summer or early autumn.