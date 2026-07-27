Barcelona Clears Squad: Deco Completes Five Crucial Deals

According to Sport.es, Barcelona sporting director Deco has taken significant steps to eliminate the surplus of goalkeepers ahead of next season. Following strategic investments made for the future last summer, resolving the congestion caused by players returning from loan in the current transfer window became a primary task. The club management successfully finalized five key deals in a short period to streamline the squad. Goal.com reports this.

The most complex issue in this process was related to the future of experienced goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen. The German goalkeeper's contract running until the summer of 2028, along with his financial and medical situation, complicated negotiations. Ultimately, the player, who was not included in head coach Hansi Flick's plans, agreed to move to Dutch side Ajax on loan.

Goalkeepers' Fates and New Destinations

During his spell in Amsterdam, Ter Stegen will play under coach Míchel, with whom he worked together at Girona last season. Tax issues that hindered the transfer in the final hours have also been fully resolved. The official announcement of the contract is expected early next week. Although the goalkeeper played only 45 minutes in a match against a European team, he may not travel with Barcelona to the training camp in England.

Another important part of the club's work concerns the future of Iñaki Peña. The player spent the first half of the season on loan at Elche, showing positive aspects of his game before losing his spot in the starting lineup to Matías Dituro. Now, Greek club Panathinaikos has signed the Spanish goalkeeper, and the Catalans earned approximately 3 million euros from this transfer.