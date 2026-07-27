Apple delays the presentation of its first smart glasses

·79·Technology
Apple delays the presentation of its first smart glasses

As Apple prepares to bring its first smart glasses to the market, it is working hard to address user privacy concerns. According to Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman, the presentation of this gadget has been postponed from the initially planned early 2027 to June of that year. Sales of the device are expected to begin by the end of 2027, reports Techcrunch.com reports .

This delay will give Apple specialists extra time to further improve the product's technical capabilities as well as thoroughly develop an explanation and marketing strategy regarding privacy issues. Company leaders are believed to have drawn appropriate conclusions from the backlash surrounding Meta's smart glasses. This is because Meta's products faced sharp criticism in society for secretly recording videos without user consent, even earning the negative moniker «pervert glasses».

Privacy and Security as a Top Priority

For Apple, which has positioned itself in the IT world as an active defender of personal data security, such reputational risks are of even greater importance. Therefore, the company plans to focus special attention on a number of features in its smart glasses that guarantee user privacy. In particular, it is envisioned to use technology that processes all key data directly on the device itself, rather than sending it to external servers.

Additionally, the new gadget is expected to lack a facial recognition feature altogether. This will significantly reduce the risk of interfering with the privacy of the device owner or those around them. Experts believe that such an approach will serve as a decisive factor in ensuring competitiveness in the modern smart technology market.

Artificial Intelligence and Data Security

According to Ixbt.com, Apple has decided not to use customers' personal notes and videos to train AI models. This step reaffirms the company's commitment to the privacy of its customers' data. It is worth noting that Meta had hired third-party contractors to analyze and review its users' video footage, which caused widespread public debate.

Apple, on the other hand, has set its main goal to avoid such practices and prevent user data from falling into the hands of third parties. These issues are expected to be clarified and the smart glasses publicly introduced for the first time at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2027.

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