Emiliano Martinez Transfer: Luciano Spalletti Makes Sensation Statement

The future of Aston Villa and Argentina national team goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez remains at the center of transfer rumors. Comments made by Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti during a press conference sparked major interest in the football world. Despite the English club firmly stating they will not sell their goalkeeper in the summer transfer window, the Italian giants continue to openly show interest. According to Goal.com reports.

According to information spread by La Gazzetta dello Sport, after a victory in a Sunday friendly match, Luciano Spalletti answered journalists' questions and hinted that the Argentine goalkeeper wants to change clubs. The specialist expressed his opinion openly, reminding that Juventus is looking for a new goalkeeper to increase competitiveness, though the club currently has two players at its disposal.

Juventus Management Position

Juventus Chief Executive Officer Giovanni Carvali also confirmed that the situation is being monitored closely. According to him, Emiliano Martinez is a goalkeeper on the Turin side's radar. Nevertheless, the club must evaluate transfer market opportunities very carefully, as the prices demanded for certain players are extremely high and unrealistic.

Recall that Emiliano Martinez joined Aston Villa from Arsenal in 2020. During this time, he has made 256 appearances for the English club, keeping 80 clean sheets. He also triumphed in the UEFA Europa League in the 25-26 season and was named Aston Villa's Player of the Year in 2024.

Aston Villa's Firm Response

Despite reports coming from Italy, Aston Villa has made a firm decision not to let go of their leader. The club's Director of Football Operations, Damian Vidagany, had previously strongly denied all speculation about the goalkeeper potentially leaving the team in the near future.

The Argentine goalkeeper has played 67 matches for his national team. His trophy cabinet is impressive, including the 2022 World Cup and two Copa America titles. The player's contract runs until 2029, and the main reason for his high transfer valuation is precisely his immense achievements on the international stage.