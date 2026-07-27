Summer transfer window: Real Madrid, Juventus and other clubs' plans

·62·Sport
Summer transfer window: Real Madrid, Juventus and other clubs' plans

On July 26, 2026, the latest and most important transfer news in the world of football is heating up. Europe's leading teams and giant clubs are holding active negotiations to strengthen their squads for the upcoming season. In particular, the latest news surrounding Real Madrid, Juventus, Liverpool, and other teams is in the spotlight of football fans. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Fabrizio Romano, France international and Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise wishes to continue his career at Real Madrid. The Spanish royal club has also informed the German side that they are ready to sign the French player. However, it has already become clear that this transfer will not happen in the current summer transfer window.

Bayern and Real Madrid positions

The Bayern management has no intention of letting go of their leader. Munich club sporting director Christoph Freund expressed his firm opinion on this matter in an interview with journalist Maximilian Koch: «Olise's move to Real Madrid is a completely non-negotiable topic for us. We are waiting for him to return from vacation, and he will play an important role in the team next season, just like last season». Therefore, the Madrid club continues to monitor the situation, signaling that they are ready to buy the player the very first moment Bayern decides to sell him.

Steps are also being taken to strengthen the squad in the Italian Serie A. Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti confirmed that he wants to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. The Argentine goalkeeper had also expressed his desire to change clubs in the summer.

The fate of goalkeepers and the World Cup hero

Luciano Spalletti said in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport: «He wants to leave, and we aim to fight for trophies, so even though we have two other goalkeepers in our squad, we want to have him with us». Emiliano Martínez's probability of leaving Aston Villa is rated high.

Also, Cape Verde national team goalkeeper Vozinha, who showed brilliant performances at the 2026 World Cup, has opened a new page in his career. The goalkeeper, who left Portuguese club Chaves as a free agent, has signed a contract with Chilean side Colo-Colo. As Fabrizio Romano reports, the goalkeeper will travel to Chile next Friday, undergo a medical examination, and sign the official contract.

TransfersReal MadridBayern MunichJuventusFootball
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