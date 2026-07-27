Oceans as an Entity: Scientists Want to Add Oxygen Depletion to Major Threats

The rapid decrease in oxygen levels in the world's oceans and other aquatic ecosystems could lead to the breach of safe boundaries for humanity. Scientists from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego propose including deoxygenation in the aquatic environment among the key indicators assessing planetary stability, reports Ixbt.com. reports .

For context, the planetary boundaries framework was first introduced to the scientific world in 2009 and includes nine critical processes that ensure Earth's stability. These include climate change, ocean acidification, biodiversity loss, ozone depletion, and other global ecological factors.

Deoxygenation and its causes

According to ixbt.com and other scientific sources, the decrease in dissolved oxygen in oceans, rivers, lakes, and coastal waters is closely linked to all nine previously mentioned processes. The main causes of oxygen deficiency in the aquatic environment are global warming driven by human activity, nutrient overload due to pollution, and changes in deep-water circulation processes.

The decline in oxygen levels severely disrupts critical chemical and biological processes involved in climate regulation. This threatens the life of all underwater creatures, ranging from microscopic organisms to large fish and sharks. Additionally, changes in food webs and reduced prey availability negatively impact marine mammals.

Global ecological stability and new measures

The study's authors emphasize that deoxygenation is not an isolated problem; rather, it is a catalyst that intensifies the impact of other ecological factors. The loss of oxygen directly affects climate processes, species distribution, and the full functioning of aquatic ecosystems.

This meta-study was prepared following the UN COP25 climate conference, and scientists aim to monitor oxygen levels in water bodies based on specific indicators in the future and establish global permissible limits. This approach is expected to be an important step in assessing Earth's stability and developing effective measures to preserve biodiversity.