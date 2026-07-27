Liverpool working on transfer of Bradley Barcola

English club Liverpool has started active negotiations to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola. According to the Daily Mail, the French national team player has expressed his readiness to move to the Merseyside club and does not intend to extend his current contract with the Parisian club. Currently, initial disagreements remain between the parties regarding the transfer fee. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Although the 23-year-old footballer has two years left on his current deal with PSG, the Parisian club is ready to consider the option of selling him. The fact that he has not secured a regular spot in the starting lineup under Luis Enrique's management is prompting the player to seek new challenges. The Liverpool board evaluates him as an ideal candidate for the club's future plans.

Transfer value and competition

However, the Paris Saint-Germain management is demanding a very high release clause of 140 million pounds sterling for the young talent. The French club believes this price corresponds to the player's age, potential, and current transfer market prices. Although the player's value was estimated at around 75 million pounds last summer, his price has risen sharply. Liverpool is continuing negotiations to reduce this huge sum.

Liverpool is not the only contender in this transfer race. Arsenal and Bayern Munich are also showing interest in the player, and Chelsea had made inquiries earlier in the summer. Nevertheless, Bradley Barcola wants to negotiate specifically with Liverpool if the clubs reach an agreement.