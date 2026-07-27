Barcelona Solves Goalkeeping Issues

According to sports publications, Barcelona sporting director Deco has taken important steps in shaping the team's squad for the next season, putting an end to the personnel shortage in the goal line. While Joan Garcia was brought in last summer as a strategic investment for the future, this attention was focused on deciding the fate of players returning from loan spells at other clubs. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

One of the most complex tasks facing the club management was the issue of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, which was difficult both financially and physically. The German goalkeeper, who is not part of Hansi Flick's plans, is expected to join Ajax Amsterdam on loan under coach Michel, with whom he previously worked at Girona.

Contracts and Financial Details

The experienced goalkeeper, whose contract runs until the summer of 2028, required tax issues to be resolved until the very end to finalize the transfer. These bureaucratic hurdles have been removed, and the player's trip to the Netherlands is expected to be announced early next week.

Although Ter Stegen took the pitch in the match against Como, the possibility of him traveling to the training camp in England with Barcelona is rated as low. This transfer became one of the first important agreements for the Catalans in the summer transfer window.

Pena and Other Changes

The goalkeeper who showed good form for Elche in the first half of last season and later lost his spot in the starting lineup to Matias Dituro has officially moved to a new destination. Following his transfer, Barcelona earned approximately 3 million euros.

Through these agreements, Deco successfully completed one of his main tasks in the summer transfer window, restoring the team's financial and personnel balance.