Siri and Apple Intelligence: What to Expect from Your Personal Assistant

After two years of waiting and $250 million in lawsuits, Apple has unveiled an updated version of its Siri voice assistant. Announced at WWDC, these innovations work not only on iPhone and Mac devices but also on the Apple Vision Pro headset. The company emphasizes that the hardware is specifically designed for the Apple Intelligence system. Although many users remain skeptical about the accuracy of information provided by LLMs (large language models), Apple's demo versions demonstrated that AI could completely transform its role in daily life. Reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The new Siri is no longer just a tool for answering questions; it aims to become the user's "second brain." It can automatically add a lunch time agreed upon with a friend via iMessage to the calendar, remind you to buy medicine when passing a pharmacy, or notify you about important unanswered emails. As shown at WWDC, Siri found out which dessert his daughter liked from messages written a month ago in seconds. This is a huge step forward in understanding the user's personal context.

Siri will now also be aware of what is happening on your screen. For example, if you see a beautiful garden photo on Instagram, you just need to ask the assistant where this place is. The system can analyze data from Apple apps like iMessage, Notes, Calendar, and Mail. It is not yet fully clear how integration with third-party apps will work, but Apple is opening new opportunities for developers.

Privacy has always been a top priority for Apple. While many AI tools send personal data to the cloud, Apple Intelligence performs most operations directly on the device (on-device). For more complex tasks, Private Cloud Compute (PCC) technology has been developed. This method guarantees that even Apple itself cannot see user data when processing it in the cloud. To ensure security, Apple has announced a $1 million reward for hackers who find vulnerabilities in this system.