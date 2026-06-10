7000 mAh battery and 144 Hz screen: OnePlus Turbo 6X unveiled

·0·Technology
7000 mAh battery and 144 Hz screen: OnePlus Turbo 6X unveiled

OnePlus has unveiled the OnePlus Turbo 6X in China, alongside the more premium Turbo 6X Pro model. The device is powered by the Dimensity 7360 Super platform and has managed to score nearly 1 million points in AnTuTu tests. The new model will go on sale starting June 15 with a starting price of 1499 yuan (approximately $220). This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The smartphone features a 6.72-inch IPS display with Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) resolution, a 144 Hz refresh rate, and brightness up to 1000 nits. A unique feature of the display is that it can be used comfortably with wet hands, greasy fingers, and even while wearing gloves.

The main advantage of the device is its massive 7000 mAh battery. It supports 45W fast charging and wired reverse charging functions. The camera system consists of a 50 MP main sensor and a 2 MP monochrome sensor, while an 8 MP front camera is installed for selfies.

The OnePlus Turbo 6X additionally supports microSD memory cards up to 2 TB and is equipped with an NFC chip and stereo speakers. The smartphone is available in three colors. Its dimensions are 165.85 x 76 x 8.55 mm, and it weighs 208 grams.

Prices are set based on memory capacity: the 8/128 GB version is $220, 8/256 GB is $250, and the top-tier 12/256 GB version is around $295.

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Abror Shuhratov
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