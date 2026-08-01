Historic agreement on Issyk-Kul: President of Uzbekistan's visit concludes

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev's three-day state visit to Kyrgyzstan concluded with important political and economic agreements. The biggest outcome of the visit was the Treaty on Allied Relations, which elevates bilateral ties to the highest level of interstate cooperation.

However, the negotiations in Cholpon-Ata were not limited to a single historic document. The parties outlined specific tasks to bring mutual trade to $3 billion, launch new industrial projects, and accelerate major railway and energy initiatives.

What does the Alliance Treaty mean?

Negotiations between Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov were held first in a narrow format, and then with the participation of official delegations. The meetings discussed the current state and future directions of political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation, industrial cooperation, transport, water and energy, and cultural and humanitarian ties.

At the end of the negotiations, the heads of the two states signed the Treaty on Allied Relations. In the official statement, it was emphasized that this document brings the partnership between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to the highest level of interstate relations.

It was also agreed to establish an Interstate Council chaired by the presidents of the two countries. The new structure is expected to serve to implement decisions taken at the highest level, determine long-term priorities, and enrich allied relations with practical content.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that the main task now is to enrich cooperation with new projects serving the development and prosperity of the peoples.

Trade volume to reach $3 billion

Economic cooperation was one of the main topics of the negotiations. According to official data, in recent years the volume of trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan has increased almost tenfold, exceeding $1.2 billion at the end of 2025. Now the task has been set to bring this indicator to $3 billion.

It is planned to implement new joint projects in the fields of energy, electrical engineering, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and textiles. Specific proposals have also been developed for the joint extraction of raw material resources. Financial support for the projects is envisaged through the extensive use of the opportunities of the Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund.

The parties also agreed to strengthen direct contacts between the regions of the two countries. By the end of the year, it is planned to hold the first Regional Forum in a new format in Uzbekistan.

Railway and Kambarata-1 projects to accelerate

The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway became one of the strategic areas of the negotiations. Along with the construction of the railway, the presidents discussed issues of developing trade and logistics infrastructure along it, introducing digital solutions to transportation processes, and creating favorable conditions for road carriers.

The development of this route can increase the regional transit potential of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, shorten communications with the Chinese market, and form new trade corridors.

In the water and energy sector, it was agreed to continue cooperation on the rational use of transboundary water resources. It was decided to accelerate the process of signing the agreement on the construction of the Kambarata-1 hydroelectric power station.

What documents were signed?

In addition to the alliance treaty, documents directly affecting daily life, social security, and cross-border relations were exchanged between the two countries.

Among them are:

Agreement on certain sections of the Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan state border;

Agreement on the joint use of the "Chashma" spring;

Agreement on social insurance and pension provision;

Agreement on mutual recognition of higher education credits;

Protocol on border crossing points;

Amendments regarding mutual visits of citizens;

Documents regarding resort and recreation facilities on Issyk-Kul;

Joint plans for culture, tourism, and agro-industrial sectors for 2026–2027.

The entry into force of these documents can create new legal opportunities for citizens of the two countries in pension, education, travel, recreation, and border crossing processes.

Mirziyoyev awarded the "Manas" Order

Within the framework of the state visit, Shavkat Mirziyoyev was awarded one of the highest state awards of Kyrgyzstan — the Order of "Manas" of the 1st degree. The award was presented to the head of Uzbekistan by Sadyr Japarov.

The President of Uzbekistan stated that he accepts this order as recognition of the centuries-old friendship, good-neighborliness between the two peoples, and joint efforts to elevate relations to the level of alliance.

Established in 1996, the Order of "Manas" is awarded to individuals who have made a great contribution to strengthening statehood and international cooperation, and to developing peace, friendship, and mutual understanding between peoples.

New agenda for Central Asia and Azerbaijan

As part of the visit, Shavkat Mirziyoyev also took part in the informal Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan. It was attended by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

The head of Uzbekistan noted that Azerbaijan's joining this dialogue format brings cooperation to a new macro-regional level. He noted that a historic opportunity is opening up to form a single development space covering Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and Afghanistan.

The summit identified the following areas as priorities:

Strengthening cooperation institutions between states;

Increasing trade and transport connectivity;

Developing common digital services;

Creating joint infrastructure in education, science, and artificial intelligence;

Finding joint solutions to climate change, water, and energy security;

Expanding cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

At the end of the meeting, the Cholpon-Ata Declaration was adopted.

Symbolic events on Issyk-Kul

The heads of state took part in the opening ceremony of Kyrgyzstan's first international-class golf club and familiarized themselves with the sports and tourism infrastructure created there. It was noted that the new complex will serve to develop sports tourism in the country.

The five-star "Baku" hotel built on the shore of Issyk-Kul was also opened. The complex is located on an area of 17.2 hectares and includes more than 120 rooms, a swimming pool, a water park, and sports and entertainment facilities.

On the final day of the visit, the presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan attended the opening of the Kyrgyz Grand Prix of the F1H2O World Championship. In this competition, held for the first time in Central Asia, speedboats travel at speeds exceeding 220 kilometers per hour. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, along with his spouse, watched the qualifying race of the athletes.

The main result of the visit

Shavkat Mirziyoyev's state visit to Kyrgyzstan brought relations between the two countries to a new legal and political stage. The alliance treaty, the establishment of the Interstate Council, the $3 billion trade target, and major transport and energy projects were the most important results of the visit.

At the conclusion of the events, at Issyk-Kul Airport, Sadyr Japarov and his spouse saw off Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his spouse. The President of Uzbekistan departed for Tashkent.

Now the main focus will be on how the signed documents and designated tasks yield practical results. In your opinion, in which area will the new alliance treaty be felt first in the lives of ordinary citizens? Leave your thoughts in the comments!