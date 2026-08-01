Xiaomi releases ultra-durable Mijia Giant Power Saving Pro air conditioners

·32·Technology
Xiaomi releases ultra-durable Mijia Giant Power Saving Pro air conditioners

According to ixbt.com, Xiaomi has launched a new lineup of central ducted Mijia Giant Power Saving Pro air conditioners capable of operating stably even in extreme weather conditions. These devices are designed for heating and cooling residential apartments, private houses, and commercial properties, standing out for their high energy efficiency. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new series of devices is presented in versions with 2.2 and 3 kW capacities. Their recommended retail price in the Chinese market is 6599 and 7599 yuan (approximately 975 and 1125 USD) respectively. Taking into account government subsidies in the country, prices are expected to drop to 5609.2 and 6459.2 yuan (830 and 955 USD).

Extreme temperatures and high performance

One of the key features of the device is its resilience to extreme climatic conditions. According to the manufacturer, the outdoor unit can operate continuously in heating mode in severe frosts down to -35 °C, and in cooling mode even in scorching heat up to +65 °C. The air conditioners are designed to cover areas from 30 to 40 square meters.

To ensure high performance, engineers have installed a three-row evaporator and a two-row condenser with an expanded heat exchange area. The design also utilizes a dual-cylinder compressor and enlarged fan blades with a diameter of 556 mm, which guarantees stable operation under various loads.

Artificial intelligence and smart ecosystem

The devices in the series correspond to the highest energy consumption class. Xiaomi's intelligent control system uses AI algorithms to automatically adjust operating conditions and additionally reduces electricity consumption by approximately 30 percent.

The delivery package also includes a smart panel for microclimate control. The system automatically monitors the condition of the equipment, detects internal component contamination, refrigerant shortages, and potential malfunctions in a timely manner, notifying the owner of the need for maintenance.

The new products are fully integrated into the Xiaomi ecosystem, supporting HyperOS Connect, the Mijia app, and the XiaoAI voice assistant. Users can remotely control the air conditioner, include it in smart home scenarios, and receive over-the-air software updates.

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