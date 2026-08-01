Spain to Allocate Up to $2.3 Billion for the European IRIS2 Space Project

·26·Technology
Spain to Allocate Up to $2.3 Billion for the European IRIS2 Space Project

The Spanish government has officially approved the allocation of 1.6 billion to 2 billion euros (approximately $2.3 billion) to create a national satellite communication system that will become part of Europe's IRIS2 orbital network. According to ixbt.com, this is the largest national funding amount announced to date within this major strategic initiative. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

For context, Poland had previously announced an investment of 470 million euros in the project. The IRIS2 (Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnectivity and Security by Satellite) system, which is of infrastructural importance, is being built to provide specially protected satellite communications for EU member states and military users.

Strategic Security and Independence

Unlike commercial services, this new project will provide European countries with guaranteed access to their own independent communication infrastructure. This is assessed as an important step in ensuring the region's information security and reducing dependence on external factors.

The project is being implemented by the SpaceRISE consortium, which includes leading operators SES, Eutelsat, and Hispasat, as well as major European aerospace companies. Spain's national program includes the acquisition of its own space segment, ground control infrastructure, and user terminals.

Technical Details of the Project and Future Plans

The national infrastructure being created by Spain will be fully compatible with the overall IRIS2 system, but will remain under direct Spanish control. At full capacity, the IRIS2 constellation is planned to include a total of 290 satellites operating in low and medium Earth orbits.

Currently, the project is at the stage of selecting the main satellite manufacturer. Although the launch of the first spacecraft into orbit is scheduled for 2029, full-scale operation of the system is not expected earlier than 2030. Nevertheless, by approving multi-billion dollar investments, Spain has become the largest state participant in the project.

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