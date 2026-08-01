Memory chip shortage will last until 2028 according to Samsung

·4·Technology
Memory chip shortage will last until 2028 according to Samsung

The shortage of memory chips in the global market may last longer than expected and continue to affect the industry until at least 2028. Based on the latest financial reports and analytical data provided by Samsung, this global issue is having a serious impact not only on the semiconductor market, but also on the entire consumer electronics and PC segments. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Samsung officials, the main reason for the escalation of the situation is the endless and ever-increasing demand from large companies developing AI systems. High-performance AI servers and data centers require massive volumes of DRAM and other types of memory. As a result, existing production capacities are being channeled precisely into this sector.

Long-term contracts and market changes

Against the background of high market demand, major AI players are booking future supply volumes in advance, signing multi-year contracts with Samsung. While this approach allows the company to plan capacity expansion, it maintains the risk of sharp price fluctuations for the traditional market. Samsung does not rule out that the situation could become even more complicated in 2027.

This trend is yielding dual results for Samsung. On the one hand, due to rising prices in the semiconductor market, the company's relevant division saw record revenues. On the other hand, the higher cost of components negatively impacted the profitability of smartphone, tablet, and TV manufacturing divisions.

Impact on consumers and the technology market

The negative consequences of the memory shortage have also reached regular buyers. Samsung was forced to increase prices for certain models of Galaxy smartphones and tablets to partially cover additional costs. However, as the company itself admits, rising device prices ultimately lead to a decrease in demand.

The problem is not limited to mobile devices alone. Analysts believe that the memory shortage is affecting other leading tech giants as a chain reaction. In particular, NVIDIA's price increase of 10–30% for its graphics cards will inevitably affect the final cost of gaming PCs and laptops.

In current conditions, consumer electronics manufacturers are forced to compete with each other for limited residual resources allocated for AI servers. Experts predict that it is difficult to expect the memory chip market to stabilize in the coming years and prices will remain high.

SamsungMemory ChipsArtificial IntelligenceDRAMNVIDIA
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