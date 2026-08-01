United beats Atlético thanks to Mbeumo's brace

«Manchester United» defeated «Atlético» 2:1 in Sweden as part of their pre-season preparations. Although the Madrid side took an early lead, Bryan Mbeumo scored twice in the second half to secure a comeback victory for the English club.

In the match held at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm, both teams tested young players. However, despite the friendly status, the pace and intensity matched official games.

«Atlético» opened the scoring in the fifth minute

The Spanish club started the match very actively. In the fifth minute, Arnau Ortiz's cross deflected toward the goal, catching Tom Heaton off guard.

The early goal allowed «Atlético» to take control of the game. The Madrid side defended compactly and immediately sought to launch swift counterattacks upon winning possession.

Meanwhile, «Manchester United» created several good chances in the first half but failed to find a way past Jan Oblak. The Slovenian goalkeeper stopped several dangerous shots from the opposition forwards.

Mbeumo equalized from the penalty spot

After the break, the Mancunians increased the pressure. Shea Lacey's active play, in particular, caused serious problems for the «Atlético» defense.

In the 53rd minute, Lacey was fouled inside the penalty area, and the referee pointed to the spot. Stepping up, Bryan Mbeumo confidently converted the opportunity to level the score.

Following this goal, «Manchester United» completely took control of the game. The team increased their pace on the flanks and began exploiting gaps in the opponent's defense.

How was the winning goal scored?

In the 74th minute, the Mancunians scored their second goal. Substitute Jack Fletcher continued an attacking move down the flank and delivered the ball into the box.

Mbeumo accurately assessed the situation and struck precisely from close range — 2:1.

Thus, the Cameroonian forward scored a brace in the second half, becoming the hero of the match. He first converted a penalty and then finished off a team move with a goal.

«Atlético» pushed forward in search of an equalizer in the remaining minutes. Although efforts from Morten Hjulmand and Rodrigo Mendoza proved dangerous, the Madrid side failed to find a second goal.

Young players given a major opportunity

Along with key players, both teams fielded academy graduates and young talents.

For «Manchester United», 18-year-old Shea Lacey looked lively from the opening minutes. He won a penalty and played a crucial role in orchestrating attacks.

Late in the match, 15-year-old JJ Gabriel made his first unofficial appearance for the senior team. The young forward's inclusion showed that the club's coaching staff is closely monitoring his development.

«Atlético» also gave chances to youngsters such as Ortiz, Castillo, Mendoza, Luca, and Esteban. Diego Simeone made numerous substitutions after the hour mark to test several new tactical approaches.

What did the match show about the teams?

The most important positive aspect for «Manchester United» was the team's ability to turn the game around after falling behind.

The Mancunians:

increased pressure in the second half;

effectively utilized the activity of young players;

deployed Mbeumo effectively in the center of the attack;

continued attacking even after scoring.

At the same time, the defensive error at the start of the match highlighted issues that need to be resolved ahead of the official season.

Meanwhile, «Atlético» played in an organized manner during the first half but made mistakes under opponent pressure after the break. In particular, the penalty incident and the turnover leading up to the second goal directly affected the match result. This is an analytical conclusion drawn from the match events.

Match protocol

Friendly match

«Manchester United» — «Atlético» — 2:1

August 1. Sweden, Stockholm. Strawberry Arena.

Goals: Mbeumo — 53', pen; 74'. Ortiz — 5'.

«Manchester United»: Heaton, Yoro, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw, Santos, Mount, Dorgu, Diallo, Lacey, Mbeumo.

«Atlético»: Oblak, Domínguez, Le Normand, Hancko, Ruggeri, Martín, Vargas, Koke, Lookman, Castillo, Ortiz.

The match taking place on August 1 at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm had also been confirmed in «Atlético»'s official schedule.

Another Manchester club awaits «Atlético»

The Madrid side's next major pre-season test is scheduled for August 9. «Atlético» is set to play against Manchester Cityin the South Korean capital, Seoul.

Therefore, analyzing the mistakes from the match against «Manchester United» will be of special importance for Simeone's team.

Main conclusion

«Atlético» started the friendly match in Sweden successfully with Ortiz's early goal. However, «Manchester United» completely changed the game after the break.

Mbeumo first leveled the score from the penalty spot and then scored the decisive goal, securing a 2:1 comeback victory for his team.

For the Mancunians, this result provided a crucial psychological boost ahead of the new season. Meanwhile, «Atlético» will need to quickly analyze the reasons why they failed to maintain their lead in a match that started so well.

Do you think Mbeumo can become Manchester United's main goalscorer in the new season? Leave your thoughts in the comments!