Real Madrid Creates a Special Training Plan for Antonio Rüdiger

·3·Sport
Real Madrid Creates a Special Training Plan for Antonio Rüdiger

Real Madrid started the month of August with a clear goal: to bring their physical condition to its absolute peak before the start of La Liga. According to Defensa Central, the head coach and his coaching staff are carefully studying every small detail, as pre-season matches and the squad selection process are of utmost importance to the team. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The squad announced ahead of the friendly match against Fiorentina in Austria sparked lively discussions among fans. The reason was that the coach did not include a single first-team central defender in the traveling squad. While Dean Huijsen is experiencing minor discomfort, Antonio Rüdiger was left behind in Madrid as a precautionary measure.

Strategy to Protect the Defender

Although Antonio Rüdiger returned to training on the same day as the team, he did not travel. Taking into account the experienced German defender's past knee issues, the club management and coaching staff decided to minimize his workload as much as possible. The player himself agreed with the coach on this matter and decided not to take any risks.

According to the plan, Rüdiger will not play 60 matches this season. Especially with Ibrahima Konaté joining the team, it will help improve rotation in the defensive line. The coaches aim to deploy him only in the most important and decisive matches, providing him with the necessary minutes.

Transfer Market and Personnel Issues

This cautious approach explains why the coaches are asking the management to sign a new central defender. Currently, the situation also depends on how Raúl Asencio recovers from his injury. It is certain that he will not return to the pitch until September.

The departure of David Alaba has made Antonio Rüdiger the most experienced defender in the Real Madrid squad. The coaching staff wants to see him as a leader both on and off the pitch. Therefore, the player will be given special care in the coming months to ensure he reaches the decisive stage of the season in the best possible physical condition.

Real MadridAntonio RüdigerLa LigaFootballTransfers
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